 Dole agrees to pay fine for cesspools
March 21, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Dole agrees to pay fine for cesspools

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 20, 2018 at 9:36 pm
Dole Food Co. Inc. has agreed to pay a fine for failing to close two large-capacity cesspools at a private beach park in Waialua on Oahu’s North Shore. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –