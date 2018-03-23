 Filming starts on new ‘Magnum, P.I.’
March 23, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Filming starts on new ‘Magnum, P.I.’

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 23, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 22, 2018 at 10:36 pm
State officials are hoping Hawaii will be the stage for another hit television show as a pilot for the reboot of “Magnum, P.I.” gets underway. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –