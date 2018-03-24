 UH’s Weber having fun with depleted offensive line
March 24, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

UH’s Weber having fun with depleted offensive line

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 24, 2018 12:05 am 
Only a dozen offensive lineman yelled, “here,” during the Hawaii football team’s recent roll call. The line was thinned following the 2017 season. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –