 Support is building for TMT — even among Hawaiians
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 25, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 24, 2018 at 10:26 pm
On the eve of a court ruling that could determine the fate of the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii, public support for the stalled $1.4 billion project has never been stronger. Read More

