 Roasted veggies turn flatbread into meal
March 27, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Roasted veggies turn flatbread into meal

By Mariko Jackson, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 27, 2018 4:05 pm  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 5:57 pm
With focaccia, it’s about the base. Most come without toppings — salt and herbs shine enough to carry this Italian flat bread. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –