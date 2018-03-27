 UH law student takes unlikely path to top-20 list
March 27, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

UH law student takes unlikely path to top-20 list

By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 27, 2018 at 12:13 am
Mahesh Cleveland was born in Huelo, along Maui’s winding Hana Highway, and his life has followed a similar path. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –