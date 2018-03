The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is testing its updated siren installation at Kalama Beach Park through noon today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is testing its updated siren installation at Kalama Beach Park through noon today.

The siren will sound intermittently so agency personnel can verify it is functioning properly.

Other sirens will be updated and new sirens will be installed around the state in the coming months around the state, according to HI-EMA.