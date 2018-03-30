 Man dies near airport after 15-foot fall
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 30, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 29, 2018 at 10:44 pm
A 51-year-old man who fell about 15 feet Thursday afternoon near the Honolulu airport has died, authorities said. Read More

