 Cleaning up pillbox graffiti could occur after safety work
March 30, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Cleaning up pillbox graffiti could occur after safety work

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 30, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 29, 2018 at 11:33 pm
Regarding the Lanikai pillboxes: Are they going to paint out the graffiti up there? If they do paint it, how are they going to keep it looking better? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –