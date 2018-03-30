 Boyer belts 3 homers; HPU softball splits
March 30, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Boyer belts 3 homers; HPU softball splits

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 30, 2018 12:05 am 
Noelani Boyer went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Hawaii Pacific softball team took the first game of a doubleheader against Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday in Belmont, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –