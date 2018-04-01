 Republican Party behind Trump is not Hawaii’s GOP — and that’s downright destructive
Richard Borreca rborreca@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 31, 2018 at 7:29 pm
The president making the big impact in local politics is not favorite son Barack Obama; it is the largely rejected Donald Trump. Read More

