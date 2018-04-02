 Hiker reaching for his hat falls to death on Olomana
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 1, 2018 at 10:01 pm
A hiker who fell about 400 feet to his death Sunday was reaching for a wind-tossed hat when he toppled off the third peak of Olomana Trail, several hikers said. Read More

