 Roll out welcome mat for this musubi
April 3, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Roll out welcome mat for this musubi

By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on April 3, 2018 6:05 pm  Updated on  April 3, 2018 at 7:17 pm
Roger Yu of Palolo has discovered a new version of an island favorite — Spam musubi. His recipe adds a fresh vegetable component, and generates “plate appeal.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –