 Local peace rally will honor King’s legacy
April 4, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Local peace rally will honor King’s legacy

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 4, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 4, 2018 at 12:35 am
The Hawaii chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is sponsoring a peace rally today on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –