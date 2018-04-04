 Macfarlane will defend her title in June
April 4, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Macfarlane will defend her title in June

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 4, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii’s world champions in mixed martial arts are getting busy. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –