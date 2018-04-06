 Hawaii toughs out ugly road victory over UC Davis
April 6, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Hawaii toughs out ugly road victory over UC Davis

Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on April 6, 2018 12:05 am 
The Hawaii baseball team earned a Big West road victory on Thursday, but not a smiley icon. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –