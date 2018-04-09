 Isle hotels sell for nation’s top per-room price
April 9, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Isle hotels sell for nation’s top per-room price

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 9, 2018 at 12:20 am
Investors spent top dollar in 2017 to buy Hawaii hotels, which averaged the highest price per room of any state. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –