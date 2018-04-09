 High-surf alert in effect for north and west shores
April 9, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

High-surf alert in effect for north and west shores

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 8, 2018 at 9:43 pm
A high-surf advisory remains in effect for the north and west shores of Oahu, Molokai, Kauai and Niihau and the north shore of Maui. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –