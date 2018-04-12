 Federal Constitutional Convention could undermine liberties
April 12, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Federal Constitutional Convention could undermine liberties

By Joshua Wisch
Posted on April 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 11, 2018 at 6:38 pm
There are two ways to amend the United States Constitution: a vote by two-thirds of both Houses of Congress or a Constitutional Convention (aka an Article V Convention). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –