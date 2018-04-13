 Memories of Wahiawa before and after the war
April 13, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Memories of Wahiawa before and after the war

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 12, 2018 at 10:05 pm
When I was going to the University of Hawaii in 1973, my friend Julie Heinberg and I often drove to the North Shore in her “Rent-a-Wreck” car. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –