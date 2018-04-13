 Suspect sought in Makiki bank robbery
Suspect sought in Makiki bank robbery

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 12, 2018 at 9:58 pm
Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Makiki. The robbery occurred sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Hawaiian Bank’s Makiki Branch at 1111 S. Beretania St. Read More

