Suspect sought in Makiki bank robbery
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 13, 2018 12:05 am
Updated on April 12, 2018 at 9:58 pm
Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Makiki. The robbery occurred sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Hawaiian Bank’s Makiki Branch at 1111 S. Beretania St.
