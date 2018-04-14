 On the Scene With Gerard Gonsalves
April 14, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

On the Scene With Gerard Gonsalves

By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 14, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  April 14, 2018 at 6:31 pm
Gerard K. Gonsalves grew up in Honolulu listening to “Hawaiian music, Kalapana and C&K,” but when he discovered heavy-metal music after high school, he found his life’s calling. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –