 Auto show had more visitors than in ’17
April 17, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Auto show had more visitors than in ’17

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 16, 2018 at 11:13 pm
The 40th annual three-day First Hawaiian International Auto Show attracted 1.3 percent more attendees than a year ago, according to data released Monday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –