 Flooding wreaks havoc on Oahu and Kauai farms
April 17, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Flooding wreaks havoc on Oahu and Kauai farms

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 16, 2018 at 11:32 pm
The torrent of rain that passed over Oahu and Kauai in recent days took a heavy toll on some farms, wiping out lettuces, taro, bees and more. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –