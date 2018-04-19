 Man arrested in Kalihi shooting of teen
April 19, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Man arrested in Kalihi shooting of teen

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 18, 2018 at 11:04 pm
Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Kalihi that left a man with serious injuries. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –