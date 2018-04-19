 St. Francis gives Damien the boot in ILH baseball
April 19, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

St. Francis gives Damien the boot in ILH baseball

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 19, 2018 12:05 am 
There were two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a gangbuster battle between St. Francis and Damien for the ILH Division II regular-season title. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –