 Kauai’s Ishihara Market selling itself to chain
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Kauai’s Ishihara Market selling itself to chain

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 9:50 pm
A family-owned grocery on Kauai that began as a meat market in 1934 plans to sell the business to Hawaii’s largest locally owned supermarket chain. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –