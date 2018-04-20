 Isle cannabis dispensaries celebrate 420
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Isle cannabis dispensaries celebrate 420

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 19, 2018 at 9:51 pm
Hawaii’s first marijuana dispensaries are celebrating today the unofficial — and previously underground — pakalolo holiday known as 420. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –