 Rainbow Warriors get pledge from junior college ace
April 20, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Rainbow Warriors get pledge from junior college ace

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 20, 2018 12:05 am 
From this four-game California road trip, the Hawaii baseball team’s omiyage is a commitment from a top junior college pitcher. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –