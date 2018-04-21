 Empty-nester appreciates Honolulu’s feral fowl
April 21, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Empty-nester appreciates Honolulu’s feral fowl

By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 21, 2018 8:00 pm  Updated on  April 21, 2018 at 7:38 pm
As city officials ponder how best to eradicate the feral fowl disturbing the peace on our fair island, I would like to use my space this week in defense of chickens. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –