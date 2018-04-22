 Taulia Tagovailoa commits to Alabama football
By Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on April 22, 2018 12:05 am 
Former Kapolei quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has committed to play for the Crimson Tide, the Bleacher Report reported on Saturday. Read More

