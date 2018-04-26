 Council passes ban on ‘drifting’ driving technique
Council passes ban on 'drifting' driving technique

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 26, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 25, 2018 at 10:52 pm
A bill outlawing drifting and drift racing on city roads was approved unanimously by the Honolulu City Council Wednesday. Read More

