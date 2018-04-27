 Ron Mizutani leaving KHON for food bank
April 27, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Ron Mizutani leaving KHON for food bank

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 27, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm
Veteran newsman Ron Mizutani is leaving television station KHON to become president and CEO of the Hawaii Food Bank. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –