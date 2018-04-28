 Bill allows tourists to buy medical marijuana
By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 28, 2018 at 12:07 am
Out-of-state marijuana patients visiting Hawaii soon may be allowed to buy their medicinal pot at local dispensaries, a potential boon to the fledgling cannabis industry. Read More

