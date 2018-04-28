 On the Scene with Puakea Nogelmeier
April 28, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

On the Scene with Puakea Nogelmeier

By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 28, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  April 28, 2018 at 6:14 pm
Puakea Nogelmeier was 18 and on his way to Japan when he stopped in Hawaii “for a weekend.” He never left. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –