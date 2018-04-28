 UH study offers clue about groups of honu
April 28, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

UH study offers clue about groups of honu

By Susan Scott
Posted on April 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 27, 2018 at 10:10 pm
Last year several readers who live along Kaneohe Bay wrote that large green sea turtles were hanging out at the shoreline of their waterfront homes. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –