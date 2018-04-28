 Lopez grand slam lifts UH softball in win
April 28, 2018 | 70° | Check Traffic

Lopez grand slam lifts UH softball in win

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 28, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 28, 2018 at 12:10 am
Hawaii third baseman Nicole Lopez’s grand slam helped power the University of Hawaii softball team to an 11-0 series-opening rout of UC Riverside on Friday in Riverside, Calif. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –