 Island Snow shave ice takes natural turn
May 1, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Island Snow shave ice takes natural turn

By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on May 1, 2018 5:30 pm  Updated on  May 1, 2018 at 5:32 pm
Without the addition of food coloring, Island Snow’s new fruit-based syrups give its shave ice a more subtle color than those made with standard syrups. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –