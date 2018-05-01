 Steak seasoning can work on chicken, too
May 1, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Steak seasoning can work on chicken, too

By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on May 1, 2018 5:30 pm  Updated on  May 1, 2018 at 5:33 pm
Chicken is so versatile, and most people like it. This version just takes a few minutes of attention. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –