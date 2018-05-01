 Hilo men advance to NCAA tournament
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on May 1, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 30, 2018 at 10:21 pm
The No. 15 Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis team advanced to the NCAA Division II Championships after defeating Point Loma 5-3 on Monday in the West Regional at the Holua Tennis Center. Read More

