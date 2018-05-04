 Lawmakers pass bill to prohibit tobacco on all 10 UH campuses
Lawmakers pass bill to prohibit tobacco on all 10 UH campuses

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 4, 2018 12:05 am 
Smoking soon will be banned on University of Hawaii campuses. Read More

