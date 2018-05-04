 Maryknoll repeats as ILH softball champ
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on May 4, 2018 12:05 am 
Countless rounds of visualization in the batting cage prepared Nohea Hee for her shot at delivering a decisive swing for Maryknoll. Read More

