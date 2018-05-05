 Hawaii softball edges CSUN to open series
Hawaii softball edges CSUN to open series

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on May 5, 2018 12:05 am 
Hawaii second baseman Alyssa Sojka’s home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 3-2 win over Cal State Northridge. Read More

