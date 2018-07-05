 Victorino’s MLB career marked by generosity
By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 5, 2018 12:05 am 
Four Gold Gloves, two All-Star Game selections, two World Series championships and votes for league MVP make outfielder Shane Victorino Hawaii’s most decorated Major League Baseball player. Read More

