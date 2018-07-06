 Pahoa man cited again for entering lava zone
July 6, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Pahoa man cited again for entering lava zone

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 6, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm
A 37-year-old Pahoa man has been cited a second time for allegedly loitering in an off-limits lava area around Kilauea’s East Rift Eruption Zone. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –