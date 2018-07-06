 Waianae’s Holloway won’t fight ‘anytime soon,’ UFC chief says
July 6, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Waianae’s Holloway won’t fight ‘anytime soon,’ UFC chief says

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on July 6, 2018 12:05 am 
UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will not defend his title “anytime soon” according to UFC President Dana White. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –