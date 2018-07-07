 Focus on judicial gender bias is bogus
July 7, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Focus on judicial gender bias is bogus

Posted on July 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 6, 2018 at 7:21 pm
I’m shocked. Shocked! (“Fewer women applying for judge positions,” Star-Advertiser, July 1). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –