Bicyclists turn out for annual 'Ride in Paradise'

About 250 bicyclists gathered at Neal Blaisdell Park to join the 8th Annual Zachary Manago's Ride in Paradise fundraising event in honor of Zachary Manago, 18, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Kamehameha Highway near Wahiawa while riding his bicycle on December 17, 2010.
Bicyclists took off from a stop at Asing Park during the 8th Annual Zachary Manago's Ride in Paradise fundraising event. It began at Mokuleia with participants riding 47 miles around Kaena Point, down the Waianae Coast
and ending in Ala Puumalu Park in Salt Lake.
A bicyclist flashed a shaka while riding along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path during the 8th Annual Zachary Manago's Ride in Paradise fundraising event. The ride supports the Hawaii Bicycling League's advocacy for safety awareness of bicyclists and all road users.
Daphne Manago, mother of Zachary Manago, spoke during an interview at the 8th Annual Zachary Manago's Ride in Paradise fundraising event.
Christian Yee stopped at the Zachary M. Manago Memorial Bikeway signage in Salt Lake during the fundraising bike ride.
Detail of a participant’s number identificiation at the 8th Annual Zachary Manago's Ride in Paradise fundraising event.
Bicyclists ride along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path during the 8th Annual Zachary Manago's Ride in Paradise fundraising event.
