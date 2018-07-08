 DJ Steve Aoki to drop remix of BTS single ‘Truth Untold’
July 8, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

DJ Steve Aoki to drop remix of BTS single ‘Truth Untold’

By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 8, 2018 12:05 am 
Jet-setter DJ and producer Steve Aoki, who performs all over the world, will be releasing a remix of “The Truth Untold,” a song by BTS. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –