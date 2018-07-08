 Shari Lynn enjoys New York, Eden Lee Murray joins La Pietra
July 8, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Shari Lynn enjoys New York, Eden Lee Murray joins La Pietra

By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on July 8, 2018 12:05 am 
Shari Lynn is on her annual work-and-play trip to New York, while Eden Lee Murray, former Hawaii Theatre Center education director, joins the faculty at La Pietra. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –